LONDON (Reuters) - British bank TSB has announced it will close 164 branches and cut around 900 jobs, pressing on with cost-cutting as lenders grapple with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TSB, part of Spain's Sabadell SABE.MC, said the cuts were part of its three-year strategy to reduce costs to stay competitive.