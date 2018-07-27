TSB CEO says plans to stay at the bank

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - The CEO of Britain’s TSB said on Friday he plans to stay with the bank after a botched IT upgrade prompted lawmakers to call his position into question.

“Absolutely,” Paul Pester told Reuters via phone, when asked if he plans to stay with the bank. “I’m focused 100 percent on putting things right for out customers.”

Pester also said he expects the bank to be back to normal in terms of serving existing customers and attracting new ones by the first quarter of 2019.

TSB is currently not thinking about taking legal action against its parent, Spain’s Sabadell, or Sabadell’s IT arm over the outage, he added. (Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Maiya Keidan)