October 17, 2018 / 4:20 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Kazakh Tsesnabank to sell 500 bln tenge in bonds

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tsesnabank, Kazakhstan’s second-biggest lender by assets, plans to sell 500 billion tenge ($1.4 billion) in domestic bonds on the Kazakh Stock Exchange, it said in a bourse filing late on Tuesday.

The bank, which took out an emergency central bank loan and then received further state support last month, intends to sell four bond issues with maturities of five to 15 years, it said.

Kazakhstan’s state pension fund is the main investor in the former Soviet republic’s bond market. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

