ALMATY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Tsesnabank, Kazakhstan’s second-biggest lender, has invited shareholders to vote on new share issuance at an extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 18.

The bank said this month it plans to boost its capital, while the government and the central bank said they would help the lender boost its financial strength by purchasing some of its loans and refinancing others. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Louise Heavens)