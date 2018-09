ALMATY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Tsesnabank, Kazakhstan’s second-biggest lender by assets, said on Tuesday that its shareholders would boost capital by 40 billion tenge ($105 million).

The lender said it was observing regulatory requirements, and was considering engaging Kazakhstan’s state-owned bad loan fund. ($1 = 380.5700 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Polina Devitt)