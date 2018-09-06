Kazakhstan's No.2 lender boosts liquidity with cenbank loan

ALMATY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Tsesnabank, Kazakhstan’s second-biggest lender by assets, has taken out a short-term, 150 billion tenge ($405 million) loan from the central bank to boost liquidity, Tsesnabank said on Thursday.

The bank said it has already repaid 100 billion tenge and would pay back the rest in the nearest future as it had “sufficient amount of liquid assets”.

The central bank, contacted by Reuters, confirmed the partial repayment. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kim Coghill)