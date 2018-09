ALMATY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s government and central bank are working on a plan to buy 450 billion tenge ($1.2 billion) in agricultural sector loans from Tsesnabank , the cabinet and the financial regulator said in a joint statement on Friday.

State holding KazAgro is also working with Tsesnabank, the Central Asian nation’s No.2 lender by assets, on refinancing loans extended to the agricultural sector, the authorities said. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)