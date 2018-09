ALMATY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Kazakh authorities will complete a 450 billion tenge ($1.25 billion) purchase of loans from Tsesnabank, the country’s No.2 lender by assets, within a few days, Kazakhstan’s central bank said on Thursday.

The move would improve the quality of Tsesnabank’s loan book, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)