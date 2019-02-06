UPDATE 1-Kazakh brokerage FHS takes over Tsesnabank -central bank

(Adds context)

ALMATY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Kazakh brokerage First Heartland Securities (FHS) has bought a controlling stake in Tsesnabank , one of the Central Asian nation’s largest lenders, Kazakhstan’s central bank said on Wednesday.

The takeover was part of a package of measures aimed at supporting Tsesnabank which included a $1.6 billion purchase of Tsesnabank loans by a state-run “bad bank”, the central bank said in a statement.

Sources familiar with the talks told Reuters last month that Kazakh authorities were urgently looking for a bank to take over Tsesnabank as they believed it needed new financing.

The central bank did not say how much FHS, affiliated with another Kazakh lender, First Heartland Bank, had paid for the purchase.

FHS and First Heartland Bank are both ultimately controlled by state-owned Nazarbayev University.