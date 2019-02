ALMATY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Kazakh brokerage First Heartland Securities has bought a controlling stake in Tsesnabank , Kazakhstan’s central bank said on Wednesday.

The takeover was part of a package of measures aimed at supporting Tsesnabank which also included a $1.6 billion purchase of Tsesnabank’s loans by a state-run “bad bank”, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)