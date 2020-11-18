Phoenix authorizes development deal with TSMC for $12 bln chip factory

Nov 18 (Reuters) - City officials in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday unanimously voted to authorize a development agreement with chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co that would provide $205 million in city funds for infrastructure such as roads and water improvements for a planned $12 billion semiconductor factory in the city.

TSMC is the world’s biggest contract chipmaker and manufactures semiconductors for Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc and a range of other technology companies. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Diane Craft)