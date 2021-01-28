TSMC says is 'expediting' auto products through its wafer fabs

TAIPEI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Thursday it is addressing chip supply challenges affecting the automotive industry as a top priority and is “expediting” these products through their wafer fabs.

“TSMC is currently expediting these critical automotive products through our wafer fabs. While our capacity is fully utilised with demand from every sector, TSMC is reallocating our wafer capacity to support the worldwide automotive industry,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)