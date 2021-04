TAIPEI, April 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Wednesday it was evaluating the impact of a power outage at a chip plant in southern Taiwan.

“Personnel in the fab were not evacuated. Power was restored the same day. TSMC is currently evaluating the impact,” it said in a statement to Reuters. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; editing by Jason Neely)