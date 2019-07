TAIPEI, July 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , the world’s largest contract chipmaker, posted on Thursday a 7.6% fall in second-quarter net profit.

TSMC, whose clients include iPhone maker Apple Inc , said April-June profit was T$66.765 billion ($2.15 billion). That compared with the T$65.92 billion average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 31.0350 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)