TSMC Q2 profit climbs 9 pct, meets market forecasts

TAIPEI, July 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday said second-quarter net profit rose 9 percent, in line with market forecasts.

TSMC, whose clients include U.S. technology firm Apple Inc , said April-June profit reached T$72.29 billion ($2.36 billion). That compared with a T$71.895 billion forecast drawn from 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Revenue rose 11 percent to US$7.85 billion, compared with the US$7.8 billion to US$7.9 billion range TSMC forecast in April. ($1 = 30.6240 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Jess Macy Yu Editing by Christopher Cushing)