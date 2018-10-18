TSMC Q3 profit down 0.9 pct, in line with market forecasts

TAIPEI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said on Thursday third-quarter net profit fell 0.9 percent.

TSMC, whose clients include iPhone maker Apple Inc, said July-September profit was T$89.07 billion ($2.88 billion). That compared with the T$89.0 billion average forecast drawn from 23 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose to $8.49 billion, compared with the company’s own estimate of $8.28 billion-$8.38 billion and the average $8.4 billion estimate of 25 analysts, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 30.9480 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Jess Macy Yu and Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)