UPDATE 1-Chip boom propels TSMC to strong Q4 profit, just below record levels

* Q4 net profit edges down 0.9 pct, just below record level

* Q4 revenue up 5.9 pct from a year ago (Recasts and adds earnings details)

By Jess Macy Yu

TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, logged a strong fourth quarter with profit coming in only a little below record levels.

A key supplier for Apple, Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp, TSMC has also benefited from steady growth in demand for chips used in newer technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and self-driving cars that require chips with more processing power.

TSMC booked T$99.29 billion ($3.36 billion) in net profit, just 0.9 percent below the same quarter a year earlier and slightly ahead of an average forecast of T$97.78 billion drawn from 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts also note that the heavy use of chips needed for bitcoin and other cryptocurrency mining has also proven to be a boon for TSMC, which has seen its market value grow 38 percent over the past year to $212 billion.

Revenue climbed to $9.2 billion, in line with guidance provided by the company and representing a 5.9 percent increase from a year earlier and 10.1 percent gain over the previous quarter.

For the current quarter, usually a slower period for the technology sector, TSMC said it saw revenue at $8.4 billion to $8.5 billion.

In late September, TSMC announced it would build a 3 nanometer fab in Taiwan. ($1 = 29.5410 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)