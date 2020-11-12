South Africa's Tsogo Sun Gaming sees HY loss on pandemic hit

Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Tsogo Sun Gaming Ltd said on Thursday it expects to post a loss for the half year, as traffic at its casinos fell due to government restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of Montecasino and theme park Gold Reef City said it expects to post a headline loss per share of between 47 cents and 56 cents for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 63.9 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)