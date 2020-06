JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Tsogo Sun Gaming on Tuesday reported a marginal fall in annual core earnings and did not declare a final dividend, citing coronavirus-related restrictions in March.

Tsogo Sun said core earnings for the year to March 31 fell 1% to 4 billion rand ($239.8 million) from 3.9 billion rand a year earlier. ($1 = 16.6812 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by David Goodman )