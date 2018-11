JOHANNESBURG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - South African hotelier and casino operator Tsogo Sun on Tuesday posted flat half-year profit, citing economic pressures on consumers and earnings per share dilution after its acquisition of gaming businesses Vukani Slots and Galaxy Bingo.

Adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to Sept. 30 were flat against last year at 78.8 cents. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by David Goodman)