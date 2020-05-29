S.Africa's Tsogo Sun Hotels core profit hit by travel restrictions

May 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Tsogo Sun Hotels Ltd on Friday reported a 9% fall in annual core earnings and did not declare a final dividend, due to a sharp drop in local and international travel amid coronavirus-led restrictions.

Tsogo Sun said earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation, amortisation, rent, long term incentives and exceptional items (EBITDAR) for the year ended March 31 fell to 1.4 billion rand ($79.65 million), from 1.5 billion rand a year earlier. ($1 = 17.5768 rand) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)