Tuesday's debate is a test for Biden - and O'Melveny alum Ron Klain

Americans have been reminded again and again that this is an election like none other. But with Joe Biden and President Donald Trump poised to square off at Tuesday’s first 2020 presidential debate, one thing is familiar: the candidates’ reliance on lawyers as debate coaches.

The president, while declaring he’s only spent “a little time” readying himself to debate Biden, told reporters at the White House Sunday that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani had been helping him prepare - with “a combination” of the two ex-prosecutors standing in for his Democratic opponent.

