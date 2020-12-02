UPDATE 1-Germany readies TUI bailout package with non-voting equity – sources

(Adds sources, pending statement, reaction)

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany is readying a third bailout package for TUI which will see the government’s new economic stabilisation fund WSF take a stake in the pandemic-hit holiday group, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The rescue offer will consist mainly of equity and hybrid capital dubbed silent participation but will also include loans again and guarantees, the sources told Reuters.

Deputy ministers on the WSF’s steering committee discussed the bailout package in a meeting on Wednesday morning, and an announcement was likely to follow later, the sources added.

A government spokeswoman and TUI declined to comment.

TUI has been in talks with the government to obtain an additional 1.5 billion to 1.8 billion euros ($1.8-2.1 billion) in state aid as two earlier bailouts this year have proven insufficient to cope with the coronavirus-linked travel slump, people close to the matter told Reuters last month.

TUI’s largest shareholder, Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, who owns 25% of the London-listed company, is also participating in the rescue measures, these sources said.

Budget lawmaker Sven-Christian Kindler from the opposition Greens called on the government to include strict rules on climate and job protection into the package.

“The federal government must not repeat the same mistakes it did with the Lufthansa rescue deal,” Kindler said.

Germany’s flagship airline secured a 9 billion euro state bailout in June, the first major rescue package involving the WSF fund taking a stake in a big company.