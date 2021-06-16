TUI says has not decided yet on additional financing measures

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - TUI Group , the world’s biggest holiday group, said on Wednesday it was still looking at all possible refinancing scenarios and that additional financing measures had not yet been decided on.

“Our general statement that we are continuously looking at all possible scenarios with regard to the pandemic and refinancing has not changed. Additional financing measures have not yet been decided. No banks have been mandated,” the company said in response to an emailed question.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that TUI was exploring ways to raise capital to repay state bailouts.