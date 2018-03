FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest tour operator TUI said on Wednesday it was buying Spanish hotel room specialist Hotelbeds Group’s destination services business for 110 million euros ($136.27 million) in cash.

The deal will allow it to expand in the destination services market, which develops and arranges excursions at holiday destinations and which is growing at a rate of around 7 percent a year, TUI said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8072 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)