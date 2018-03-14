FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 8:03 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

TUI names Birgit Conix as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest travel company TUI Group named Birgit Conix as its new chief financial officer to replace Horst Baier, who will leave this autumn.

Conix joins TUI from Belgian media and telecommunications group Telenet where she had been CFO since 2013. She was previously an executive at brewing company Heineken.

TUI said in a statement on Wednesday that she will join the executive board this July and her appointment is for a term of three years.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

