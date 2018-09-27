FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

TUI Group sticks to forecasts despite hot summer

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - European holiday company TUI Group said it was on track to meet its forecasts for earnings growth, shrugging off the impact of a hot summer in its main customer markets which rival Thomas Cook said had dented demand for holidays.

TUI stuck to its guidance for underlying earnings to rise at least 10 percent at constant currency this year, and said that trading for the coming winter and summer seasons was in line with its expectations.

“The number of customers purchasing holidays from us has grown in all major markets, even with the sustained period of hot weather in Northern Europe this summer,” TUI’s CEO Friedrich Joussen said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

