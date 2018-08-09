TUI sticks to guidance despite summer heatwave

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - European travel and tourism group TUI Group said summer bookings remained ahead of last year, despite a European heatwave that has kept people at home and pushed rival Thomas Cook to trim its profit expectations.

TUI on Thursday stuck to its guidance for underlying earnings to rise at least 10 percent at constant currency this year.

“Early bookings and sustained growth at hotels and cruises limit the impact of the prolonged warm weather across Northern Europe,” TUI Chief Executive Fritz Joussen said in a statement as the group reported third-quarter results. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan Editing by Ludwig Burger)