FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 9, 2018 / 5:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TUI sticks to guidance despite summer heatwave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - European travel and tourism group TUI Group said summer bookings remained ahead of last year, despite a European heatwave that has kept people at home and pushed rival Thomas Cook to trim its profit expectations.

TUI on Thursday stuck to its guidance for underlying earnings to rise at least 10 percent at constant currency this year.

“Early bookings and sustained growth at hotels and cruises limit the impact of the prolonged warm weather across Northern Europe,” TUI Chief Executive Fritz Joussen said in a statement as the group reported third-quarter results. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.