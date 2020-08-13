TUI considering rights issue, divestment to help bring down debt -CEO

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - TUI, the world’s biggest tourism group, is looking at a possible rights issue or divesting parts of the business to bring down the high levels of debt it has taken on to help it withstand the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked if the group was considering a rights issue and divestments after it said it was evaluating options to “achieve the optimal balance sheet structure”, TUI chief executive Fritz Joussen said: “Yes that’s what it is. That’s what it is exactly.”

Speaking to reporters on a call on Thursday, Joussen said that any divestments would not be distressed or forced sales. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)