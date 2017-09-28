Travel group TUI reiterates earnings target

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest tour operator TUI said it still expected to grow underlying full-year earnings by at least 10 percent after it enjoyed strong summer trading at its hotels and resorts.

TUI said trading for future seasons, albeit at an early stage, was in line with expectations.

“Whilst there are at times external factors which can create uncertainty in specific markets and destinations, we are confident that our balanced portfolio, content led growth strategy and integrated model leave us well positioned to continue to deliver against our plans,” it said.