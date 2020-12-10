Holiday company TUI won't turn away non-vaccinated customers

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of holiday group TUI said the company had no plans to turn away customers who have not had the COVID-19 vaccine and testing passengers would remain important over the coming months.

“No,” he said, when asked on a call with reporters whether he would turn away a non-vaccinated customer. “I think this would be a mistake. Tests ... are absolutely the important thing.” (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)