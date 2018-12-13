Consumer Goods and Retail
TUI Group annual earnings up 11 pct, forecasts similar growth for 2019

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - European travel and tourism group TUI Group posted a 10.9 percent rise in annual earnings, ahead of its forecast for a 10 percent rise, and guided that next year would generate a similar level of growth.

For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, TUI reported core earnings (EBITA) of 1.147 billion euros at constant currency, compared to the 1.102 billion euros it made last year, and beating a consensus forecast of 1.145 billion euros. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)

