TUI warns of further profit hit without clarity on Boeing 737 MAX in May

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Anglo-German tour operator TUI needs clarity over the status of its grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes by the end of May or it will take another hit on profit, the company said on Wednesday.

The firm reiterated its outlook for lower profits, issued in March after Boeing suffered two fatal crashes that led to the grounding of its plane for all airlines.

TUI said it needed reassurances in May that flights could resume by mid-July, or it would activate measures for the summer season that would see underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fall by up to 26% this year. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)