Tullow Oil Chairwoman Dorothy Thompson to step down

June 2 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Tullow Oil said on Wednesday Chairwoman Dorothy Thompson would step down towards the end of the summer after nearly three years in the role, and that it was looking for a replacement.

Thompson said it was the right time for her to step back after Tullow last month emerged from a financial overhaul with $1.8 billion bond and a new business plan. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)