Financials

Tullow Oil expects debt refinancing talks to end in second quarter

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Chief Executive Rahul Dhir said on Wednesday he expected talks with creditors to end in the second quarter over refinancing the company’s $2.4 billion in net debt.

Tullow is also in talks with banks about a covenant test for its reserve based lending debt facility which were extended by about a month until the end of the month to reflect recent divestments and investment plans revealed late last year. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Edmund Blair)

