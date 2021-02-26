Tullow Oil reaches $1.7 bln reserve-based loan agreement with its banks

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc said on Friday that it had agreed to a new reserve-based loan of about $1.7 billion with its banks, taking the company’s liquidity to roughly $900 million, including free cash and available debt.

The London-listed oil and gas company, which has been in talks with creditors, including bond holders, said the loan was reduced from approximately $1.8 billion based on six months of production and disposal of some assets to Panoro.