Tullow Oil plans to drill first Guyana well in third quarter of 2019

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil plans to drill its first well in the much-watched Guyana offshore basin in the third quarter of next year in its Orinduik licence bordering discoveries by Exxon, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Exxon and U.S. partner Hess Corp said that more than 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent could be recovered from the Stabroek block off Guyana, which is part of one of the world’s biggest oil discoveries in the past decade.
