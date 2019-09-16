Tullow to drill at least 3 new Guyana wells in 2020 after second discovery

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil plans to drill 3 or more oil exploration wells in Guyana next year, Chief Executive Officer Paul McDade said on Monday after the firm’s second oil discovery in the country.

Following the Jethro-1 discovery last month, Tullow announced that it had hit oil at the Joe-1 well in the Orinduik block.

The Joe-1 well met 14 metres of net oil pay in high-quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs of Upper Tertiary age.

Tullow is the operator of the Orinduik block with a 60% stake. France’s Total holds 25% and Toronto-listed Eco Atlantic holding the remaining 15%. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Toby Chopra)