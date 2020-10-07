Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

UK-listed Tullow Oil retains $500 mln liquidity headroom

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil said on Wednesday it retains $500 million liquidity headroom as of the start of the final quarter of its fiscal year following the redetermination of its credit facility that has $1.8 billion of debt capacity.

The UK-listed oil producer, which has been looking at ways to avoid a cash crunch after a $1.3 billion first-half loss due to the coronavirus-led crash in oil prices, also said it would hold its capital markets day on Nov. 25. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up