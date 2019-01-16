Tullow 2019 output to rise to as much as 102,000 boe/d

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Tullow Oil’s production is set to grow to between 94,000 and 102,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day (boed) this year, it said in a trading update on Wednesday, from 90,000 boed last year as it increases output in Ghana.

Free cash flow stood at $400 million. It had previously said that with oil prices of $70 a barrel, its cash flow for 2018 could reach as much as $700 million. Crude oil slumped by more than a third in the second half of 2018 to below $50 a barrel.

Tullow’s net debt at the end of last year stood at $3.1 billion, higher than the $2.8 billion forecast. It had previously expected around $208 million from selling part of its stake in Ugandan oilfields to come in before the end of 2018. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)