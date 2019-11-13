Tullow Oil cuts 2019 oil production guidance, sees lower free cash flow

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Africa-focussed Tullow Oil on Wednesday cut its 2019 oil production outlook and forecast lower free cash flow for the year due to problems at its Ghana fields.

The London-listed firm now expects annual oil output to be 87,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), down from an earlier forecast of 89-93,000 bopd.

The lower oil production and weak oil prices in the second half of the year will negatively impact free cash flow, the company said in a statement.