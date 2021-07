LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Tullow Oil expects a full-year operating cashflow of $600 million, steady from last year, if the oil price averages $60 a barrel for the rest of the year, it said on Wednesday.

If oil prices, currently at around $76 a barrel, average $70 for the remainder of the year, operating cashflow would go up by $50 million, it added. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)