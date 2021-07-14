Tullow Oil expects FY cashflow of $600 million at $60/bbl oil price

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk past storage tanks at Tullow Oil's Ngamia 8 drilling site in Lokichar, Turkana County, Kenya, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

LONDON (Reuters) - Africa-focused Tullow Oil expects a full-year operating cashflow of $600 million, steady from last year, if the oil price averages $60 a barrel for the rest of the year, it said on Wednesday.

If oil prices, currently at around $76 a barrel, average $70 for the remainder of the year, operating cashflow would go up by $50 million, it added.

Tullow, which refinanced it $2.3 billion debt pile this year to extend maturities, expects to invest $250 million, mainly on drilling in Ghana, and financing costs of $290 million.

Tullow, which has a market capitalisation of $1 billion, is guiding for output to stay steady at around 60,000 barrels per day.

It has hedged most of its output for the rest of the year at an average price of $67 a barrel and about half of its output at $72 next year with smaller amounts hedged into 2024.