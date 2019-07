LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The board of British oil producer Tullow will pay an interim dividend of 2.35 cents per share, representing a total payout of about $33 million, it said on Wednesday.

The group’s first dividend since suspending payouts in 2015 follows a first half in which it doubled post-tax profit, to $103 million, from the same period last year. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman)