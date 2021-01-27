Schulte Roth joins team suing Tulsa, Oklahoma, over 1921 race massacre

Schulte Roth & Zabel has added its legal firepower to a novel lawsuit that seeks to force the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, to pay reparations to victims of the 1921 race massacre.

The New York-based corporate law firm is joining the legal team led by Tulsa-based attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons pursuing the case, which alleges Tulsa created a public nuisance through the race massacre that led to the destruction of its Black business district.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36i0ydG