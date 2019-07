DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - The Republic of Tunisia has started marketing a seven-year euro-denominated bond with an initial price guidance of around 6.875%, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

The bond will be of benchmark size, the document said, which generally means upwards of $500 million.

Citi is coordinating the deal, and is a joint lead manager together with Natixis and Standard Chartered .