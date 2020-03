March 17 (Reuters) - Tunisia will impose a curfew from 6 p.m. To 6 a.m. starting Wednesday, Tunisia’s president said on Tuesday, tightening the measures to counter the spread of coronavirus. Tunisia, which declared 24 cases of the virus, closed mosques, cafes and markets, closed its land borders and suspended international flights.

