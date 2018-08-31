UPDATE 1-Tunisian energy minister, officials dismissed over corruption accusations - source

(Adds details)

TUNIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s Prime Minister Youssef Chahed sacked the energy minister, Khaled Gadour, and four other senior officials linked to that ministry on Friday over corruption accusations, an official source said.

Chahed ordered an investigation into the accusations and told officials to merge the ministries of energy and industry, the source told Reuters.

The four dismissed officials were the secretary of state for energy, the director general of fuel, the head of the national oil company, ETAP, and the ministry’s director general of legal affairs, the source added.

There was no immediate comment from the sacked minister or officials. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Larry King and Andrew Heavens)