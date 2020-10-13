Tunisia's trade deficit falls to $3.7 billion

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s trade deficit fell to $3.7 billion in the first nine months of this year and both imports and exports declined, official figures showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit was 10.2 billion dinars ($3.71 billion)compared with 14.8 billion in the same period last year.

The deficit has been one of the main problems facing Tunisia as it grapples with an economic crisis.

Imports fell by 21.3% to 37.7 billion dinars and exports fell by 16.6% to 27.5 billion dinars in first three months this year.

($1 = 2.7475 Tunisian dinars)

(This story corrects typo in headline to read $3.7 billion not $3,7)