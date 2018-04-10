FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Tunisia plans to enforce repayment of bad loans worth $2.7 billion granted by public banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, April 10 (Reuters) - The Tunisian government plans to recover 6.5 billion dinars($2.72 billion) of bad loans in the three public banks as part of plans to reform the banking sector, the minister of economic reforms told Reuters on Tuesday.

In 2015, the government injected $400 million to recapitalise struggling state lenders Societe Tunisienne de Banque (STB), Banque Nationale Agricole (BNA) and Bank de l’Habitat (BHSTB). (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Ulf Laessing and Alison Williams)

